Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 44,357 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.07 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

