Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,172 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

