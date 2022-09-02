Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,172 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 484,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 119,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

