Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,783 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $62.06 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

