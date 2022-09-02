Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,528 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $199.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.69.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

