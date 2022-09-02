Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,914 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

