Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,914 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,560,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $255.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.