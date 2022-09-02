Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.