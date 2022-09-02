Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 81,097 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.01 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

