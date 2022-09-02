Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 883 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAD opened at $33.80 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

