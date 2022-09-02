Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 89,060 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $40.17 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

