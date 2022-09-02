Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 914 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Stock Up 1.9 %

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

DaVita stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

