Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,240 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

