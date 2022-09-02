Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

ZM opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $306.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

