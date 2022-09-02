Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

