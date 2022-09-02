Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $130.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

