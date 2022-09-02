Raymond James Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $50.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,834,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

