Raymond James Trims Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Target Price to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

