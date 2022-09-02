Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,018 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

