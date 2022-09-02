Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

