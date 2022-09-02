Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.69. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares in the company, valued at $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

