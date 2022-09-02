Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after acquiring an additional 811,381 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 466,908 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $21,575,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.21 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

