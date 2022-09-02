Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

RIVN opened at 31.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of 36.85. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

