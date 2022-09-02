RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RLJ opened at $11.85 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.