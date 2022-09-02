Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roblox were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Roblox by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 258,300 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,415,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,877,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

