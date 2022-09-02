Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 24,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,821,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,829,821.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner acquired 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Jay Farner acquired 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $186,772.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RKT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97.

Institutional Investors

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

