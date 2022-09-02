Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.13, but opened at 5.40. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 5.82, with a volume of 32,320 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.40.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.