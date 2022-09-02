Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$73.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$77.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$56.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.64. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$55.55 and a one year high of C$80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.