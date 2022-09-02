Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 7,200” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($114.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

