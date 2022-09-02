RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

RPT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $814.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

