Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.99. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2,022 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 255,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 841,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.