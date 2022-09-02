Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 6,400 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

