Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 275.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51.

