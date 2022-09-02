Scotiabank Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$73.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ANCTF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $48.35.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
