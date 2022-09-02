Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.82.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.74.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
