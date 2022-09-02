Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

