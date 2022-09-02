Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

