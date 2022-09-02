Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.59

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.59 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 31680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

