Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.72. Seer shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 582 shares.

Several analysts have commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Seer’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Seer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Seer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

