SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,260. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as low as GBX 944.20 ($11.41) and last traded at GBX 945 ($11.42), with a volume of 141026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963.40 ($11.64).

SGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 40,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,026.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,154.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

