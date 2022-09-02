SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,229,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $74,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.54 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

