Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,061 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after acquiring an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE SEM opened at $25.19 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

