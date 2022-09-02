Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

