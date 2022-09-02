Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.
Semtech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.