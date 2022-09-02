Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

