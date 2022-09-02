Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.56) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.05)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,309 ($27.90) on Thursday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock has a market cap of £169.41 billion and a PE ratio of 566.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

