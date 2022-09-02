Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.56) price target (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.05)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,308 ($27.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a market cap of £169.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,146.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

