Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.65 and last traded at C$43.50. Approximately 602,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,331,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.09.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$457.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$52.19 billion and a PE ratio of 216.58.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total transaction of C$137,624.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,669,003.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

