Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Declines By 10.0%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 293,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXSL. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

BXSL stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.