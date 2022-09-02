Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Decreases By 10.3%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZFS. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth $6,068,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 4.9 %

Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.