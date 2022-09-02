Short Interest in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Decreases By 10.3%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZFS. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth $6,068,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 4.9 %
Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $88.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.