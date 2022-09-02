Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Drops By 10.2%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of COLI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Colicity has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Colicity by 511.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

